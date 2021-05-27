DRDA, Yamuna Nagar Recruitment 2021 for Technical Expert, Accountant, DEO, WDT Member Posts

DRDA, Yamuna Nagar Recruitment 2021 for Technical Professional, Accountant, DEO, WDT Member Posts





DRDA Yamuna Nagar Recruitment 2021 Notification Launched for Varied Posts. Examine software course of, instructional qualification, expertise, age restrict, software course of and different particulars right here.

DRDA, Yamuna Nagar Recruitment 2021: District Rural Improvement Authority, Yamuna Nagar has invited purposes for recruitment to the put up of Technical Professional, Accountant, DEO, WDT Member. candidates can apply to the posts by way of the prescribed on or earlier than 4 June 2021.

Necessary Dates:

Final date for submission of software: 4 June 2021

DRDA, Yamuna Nagar Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Technical Professional – 1 Publish

Accountant – 1 Publish

Information Entry Operator – 1 Publish

WDT Member – 1 Publish

DRDA, Yamuna Nagar Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification:

Technical Professional – Bachelor Diploma within the fields of Agriculture/Horticulture/Hydrological/Soil Engineering and Animal Husbandry with good tutorial document.

Accountant – Having labored as Accountant/Cashier in Govt./Govt. Operations. B.com can be most well-liked.

Information Entry Operator – 10+2 (with 50% marks) and O stage/one yr diploma/course in programming asst./laptop software/NCVT certificates or Graduate and O Degree/one diploma/course in Programming Assistant/Pc Software/NCVT certificates or three years diploma in Fashionable Workplace Follow/Workplace Administration & Pc Software/Pc Engineering/Electronics & Communication Engineering/BCA. A two-year diploma in workplace administration & laptop software.

WDT Member – Skilled diploma in Agriculture, Soil Science or Water Administration. The candidates having a diploma in Agriculture Engineering, Civil Engineering, Water Administration.

WDT Member (Social Mobilization) – Diploma in Social Mobilization and Institutional Constructing.

Age Restrict – 21 to 45 years

Obtain DRDA Yamuna Nagar Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here

Official Web site

Methods to apply for DRDA Yamuna Nagar Recruitment 2021

candidates can apply to the posts by way of the prescribed format and despatched the purposes together with the paperwork in Room No. 210, o/o CEO Zila Parishad/DRDA, District Secretariat, Yamuna Nagar newest by 4 June 2021 at 4 PM.

