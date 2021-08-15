DRDO Job Notification 2021: DRDO issued notification to fill these posts, read full details – DRDO Job Notification 2021: DRDO issued notification to fill these posts, read full details

DRDO’s Center for Airborne Systems (CABS) Bengaluru has invited applications for 20 Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in Aerodynamics, Structural Design Analysis, Radar Engineering, Communication Engineering, Networking & Display Systems, Mission Computer, Thermal Management etc. The fellowship will be for a period of two years which may be extended for a further period of two years subject to the recommendation of the Review Committee (once in a year).

Candidates having BE or B.Tech qualification with a valid GATE score or ME/M.Tech in First Division at both undergraduate and postgraduate level are eligible to apply. GATE 2020 and 2021 scores are acceptable.

Upper age limit is 28 years as on last date of advertisement which is 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. SC/ST candidates will be given 5 years relaxation, OBC (Non Creamy Layer) candidates will get 3 years relaxation. The copy of caste certificate has to be attached with the application, if applicable,” CABS has informed the candidates about relaxation in age limit.

“Candidates will be short-listed on the basis of their valid GATE scores and marks obtained in Degree/Post Graduate Degree will be called for web based online interview,” the candidates are informed about the selection process.





