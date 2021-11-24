Drdo Jobs: DRDO Recruitment 2021: Opportunity to Join DRDO, Apply for Apprentice, See Details – Drdo Recruitment 2021 for various Apprentice Posts at drdo.gov.in, Check Details

Highlights DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued.

Vacancies for Graduate and Diploma Apprentice.

Apply by December 10.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: The Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has issued an Apprentice Recruitment Notification. Interested candidates can apply by visiting DRDO’s official website drdo.gov.in. The deadline to apply for these positions is December 10, 2021. Candidates should first register themselves on the portal mhrdnats.gov.in of the Ministry of Manpower and Development (MHRD).



A total of 34 posts will be filled through DRDO recruitment drive. These include the Graduate Apprenticeship and the Technician Apprenticeship. The training period of the graduate or diploma holder will be one year. Carefully read the important information provided by the candidates before applying. The direct link to the DRDO Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy information:

Graduate Trainee: 33 posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 1 post

Total Vacancies – 34

Who can apply?

Graduate Trainee: Bachelor’s degree in engineering or technology from any recognized university or institution.

Technician Trainee: Diploma in Engineering or Technology from a State Council established by the State Government or an institution or university recognized by the Board of Technical Education.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Recruitment of Graduate Apprenticeship Trainee and Diploma Apprenticeship Candidates will be shortlisted based on the marks obtained in the examination, based on the vacancies available in various subjects. The shortlisted details will be published on the DRDO website. Candidates are advised to check the website for updates.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment Age Limit

The age limit for eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Graduate Trainee (BE or B.Tech) and Technician is minimum 18 years and maximum 27 years. Candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in the upper age limit.

