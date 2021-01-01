DRDO Notification 2021: Apply online for Research Associate and Junior Research Fellowship before 24 September. Check here for details

DRDO Notification 2021: Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) research associate (RA) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Applications are invited from eligible candidates for Interested candidates for this DRDO official website ofhttp://www.drdo.gov.in You can download the application form through The last date to apply is 24 September 2021. Let us inform that INMAS is a premier institute of Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

Through this process, 4 posts of Research Associate and 6 posts of Junior Research Fellowship will be recruited. The selected candidates for Research Associate will be given a stipend of up to Rs 54,000 per month. At the same time, for Junior Research Fellowship, candidates will get a stipend of Rs 31,000 per month.

Talking about the qualification, for Research Associate, the candidate should have a PhD in the relevant subject. Whereas, for Junior Research Fellowship, the candidate must have a Master’s degree in the relevant subject and NET/GATE (JRF/LS) from a recognized National Agency. Apart from this, the age of the candidate should not be more than 35 years for Research Associate and 28 years for Junior Research Fellowship. However, reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of online interview. Interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format [email protected] But send it within the stipulated time. For any information, candidates can also contact on this email id. Check official website for latest updates.

