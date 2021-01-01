DRDO Notification 2021: Notification released for Junior Research Fellowship at www.drdo.gov. Check here for latest updates

DRDO Notification 2021: center for airborne systems (CABS)Junior Research Fellowship, Bangalore (JRF) Applications are invited from eligible candidates for interested candidates CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Candidates can apply within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement i.e. till 1 October 2021.

A total of 20 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 2 posts of aeronautical engineering, 5 posts of computer science and engineering, 1 post of electrical engineering, 9 posts of electronics and communication engineering and 3 posts of mechanical engineering are included. Selected candidates on these posts will also get a stipend of Rs 31,000 per month.

For recruitment to the vacant posts of Junior Research Fellowship, candidate should have BE / B.Tech degree with valid GATE score or ME / M.Tech degree in relevant subject. Please note that only GATE 2020 and GATE 2021 marks will be considered for applying. Talking about the age limit, then the age of the candidate should not be more than 28 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Candidates will be shortlisted for CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 on the basis of marks obtained in GATE. Thereafter shortlisted candidates will be called for online interview. Candidates can apply through official website http://www.drdo.gov.in Download the application form from here and fill all the required information [email protected] But mail it within the stipulated time.

Apart from this, Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Research Associate (RA) and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). For this, the candidates can visit the official website of DRDO. http://www.drdo.gov.in You can apply through 24 September. Through this process, 4 posts of Research Associate and 6 posts of Junior Research Fellowship will be recruited. For more details you can check the official website.

