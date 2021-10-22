DRDO: Opportunity to become a trainee in DRDO, ITI people can also apply, get the same amount of honorarium per month – DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification for various posts, check details

Highlights DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

A total of 106 vacancies in several posts.

Applications can be submitted till November 15.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021: The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has issued a notification for recruitment of Apprentice posts. Graduate trainees, technical apprentices and trade apprentices will be recruited here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on the official site of DRDO at drdo.gov.in.



The online registration process for DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 will start on November 1 and end on November 15, 2021. A total of 106 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (DRDO Recruitment 2021). Important information related to recruitment such as vacancy details, eligibility and others are given below. For more details, you can also see the direct link to the notification below.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Information

Graduate Trainee – 50 posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice – 30 posts

Trade Apprentice – 26 posts

Who can apply?

Candidates who have done BE or BTech in the relevant subject from any recognized university or institute can apply for the post of Graduate Trainee. So the technician trainee must have a diploma in the relevant trade. Candidates who have obtained ITI Certificate recognized by NCVT in the respective trade can apply for the post of Trade Apprentice. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

You will get so much stipend

Rs 9000 per month stipend for graduate rent prentice post and Rs 8000 stipend for technician (diploma) apprentice post. Candidates selected for Trade Apprentice will be given stipend as per government norms.

Selection process

Eligible applicants will be selected on the basis of percentage of marks obtained in degree, diploma or ITI. Personal interviews of selected candidates will be conducted through video conferencing. Candidates will be recruited on contract basis, the training period will be 12 months. Selected candidates will have to submit ‘Medical Fitness Certificate’.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website