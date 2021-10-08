DRDO Recruitment 2021: Can apply for DFRL Recruitment for DRDO, NET or GATE candidates

Highlights DFRL DRDO Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Those who have passed the NET or GATE exam can apply.

DRDO Recruitment 2021: The Defense Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has issued notification for recruitment of Junior Research Fellows and Research Associates. Candidates wishing to apply for DFRL DRDO Recruitment 2021 have been given a period of 30 days from the date of notification.



Eligible candidates for JRF and RA posts in DRDO can apply in the prescribed format through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. A total of 5 vacancies will be filled through DRDO recruitment drive. Please read the information given here carefully before applying. The direct link to the DFRL DRDO Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (DRDO Vacancy 2021 Details)

Junior Research Fellow – 4 posts

Research Associate – 1 post

Who can apply?

Junior Research: Eligible for Food Science, Food Technology, Food Processing, Food Science and Nutrition or Food Processing Engineering NET or GATE exam.

Research Associate: PhD or equivalent degree or PhD or equivalent degree after MSc or ME or MTech or 3 years research experience at least one dissertation in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) Journal.

DRDO Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will be called for written test or interview at Defense Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), Mysore. Necessary information will be sent to the shortlisted candidates through their registered e-mail or speed post.

Do you know how to apply?

Visit the official website of DRDO and fill out the application form. The filled application form along with a copy of the relevant documents has to be sent to the Director, Defense Food Research Laboratory, Siddharth Nagar, Mysore – 570011 only by speed post.

DFRL DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website link