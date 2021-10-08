DRDO Recruitment 2021: Can apply for DFRL Recruitment for DRDO, NET or GATE candidates
Highlights
- DFRL DRDO Recruitment 2021 notification issued.
- Those who have passed the NET or GATE exam can apply.
Eligible candidates for JRF and RA posts in DRDO can apply in the prescribed format through the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in. A total of 5 vacancies will be filled through DRDO recruitment drive. Please read the information given here carefully before applying. The direct link to the DFRL DRDO Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.
Vacancy Details (DRDO Vacancy 2021 Details)
Junior Research Fellow – 4 posts
Research Associate – 1 post
Also read: Recruitment for teaching posts in AIIMS, Salary up to Rs. 1.68 lakhs under 7th CPC
Who can apply?
Junior Research: Eligible for Food Science, Food Technology, Food Processing, Food Science and Nutrition or Food Processing Engineering NET or GATE exam.
Research Associate: PhD or equivalent degree or PhD or equivalent degree after MSc or ME or MTech or 3 years research experience at least one dissertation in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) Journal.
DRDO Recruitment 2021 Selection Process
Shortlisted candidates will be called for written test or interview at Defense Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), Mysore. Necessary information will be sent to the shortlisted candidates through their registered e-mail or speed post.
Also read: Metro Rail Jobs: Get a job in Metro Rail without exams, graduates apply, salary up to Rs 2.25 lakh
Do you know how to apply?
Visit the official website of DRDO and fill out the application form. The filled application form along with a copy of the relevant documents has to be sent to the Director, Defense Food Research Laboratory, Siddharth Nagar, Mysore – 570011 only by speed post.
DFRL DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification
Official website link
#DRDO #Recruitment #apply #DFRL #Recruitment #DRDO #NET #GATE #candidates
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.