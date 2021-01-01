drdo recruitment 2021: DRDO recruitment 2021: JRF vacancies for GATE passers, get stipend, see details – cabs for jrf drdo recruitment 2021, learn how to apply and get stipend

CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021: Center for Airborne Systems (CABS) Bangalore – The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has issued notification of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Recruitment will be for Aeronautical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.



Interested and eligible candidates should apply in the prescribed format 21 days after the advertisement published in Employment News, i.e. by 01 October 2021. Below is a direct link to important information and notification of CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021.

Vacancy Details (CABS DRDO Vacancy 2021 Details)

Aeronautical Engineering-02 posts

Computer Science and Engineering – 05 posts

Electronics and Communication Engineering – 09 posts

Electrical Engineering-01 post

Mechanical Engineering-03 posts

CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Educational Qualification

Candidate must have BE / BE with valid GATE score. Tech first class degree or ME, first class graduate and MTech at postgraduate level. Only GATE 2020 and GATE 2021 candidates can apply for these posts. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Age range

Applicants should not be more than 28 years of age. However, the exemption will be 05 years for SC, ST and 03 years for OBC category candidates. For this the candidates have to submit their caste certificate.

Scholarship

Eligible candidates will be paid 31000 plus HRA per month (if applicable).

Selection process

Candidates will be short-listed based on their valid GATE scores and the marks obtained in the undergraduate or postgraduate degree will be called for a web based online interview. The final selection list of successful candidates for the existing vacancies and the list of candidates for future vacancies will be uploaded on the DRDO website.

How to apply?

After filling the application in the prescribed form, it can be sent to the email id [email protected] The application form can also be downloaded from the new section of DRDO website www.drdo.gov.in.

CABS DRDO Recruitment 2021 Notification

CABS_Advertisement-JRF

Official website

