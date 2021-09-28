DRDO Recruitment 2021: Notification released for Apprentice Posts at www.drdo.gov.in. Check here for eligibility criteria and other details

DRDO Recruitment 2021: D R d o (DRDO) K Defense Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE), Chandigarh has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates DRDO DGRE Recruitment 2021 You can apply within 21 days from the date of issue of advertisement.

A total of 48 apprentice posts will be recruited through this process. In which, there are 18 posts of Diploma Apprentice, 28 posts of ITI Apprentice and 2 posts of Graduate Apprentice. Selected candidates for the post of Diploma Apprentice will be given a stipend of Rs 8000 per month. Whereas, the selected candidates for the post of ITI Apprentice will get a salary of Rs 7000 and for the post of Graduate Apprentice, Rs 9000 per month.

According to the official notification, for the recruitment to the post of Diploma Apprentice, candidates should have Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Computer Science/ Electronics. Whereas, for ITI Apprentice, the candidate must have ITI certificate in the relevant field. Whereas, for graduate apprentice, B.Sc from Maths / Statistics / Physics. Must have degree. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit. This year the interview will not be conducted due to the COVID-19 situation. For Graduate and Diploma Apprentice candidates first http://www.mhrdnats.gov.in Must register on Whereas, for ITI Apprentice candidates http://www.apprenticeshipindia.org Will have to register. All interested and eligible candidates DRDO DGRE Apprentice Recruitment 2021 official website for http://www.drdo.gov.in You have to download the application form from After this, the hard copy of the application form and other necessary documents will have to be sent to the address given in the notification within the stipulated time.

