DRDO Recruitment 2022: DRDO Recruitment 2022 To fill the post of graduate and diploma learner, check the details

DRDO Recruitment 2022

DRDO Recruitment 2022
This is good news for candidates who want to work in the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). DRDO’s Defense Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) has published the 2022 recruitment notification for the posts of Graduate Apprentice and Diploma Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of RAC – rac.gov.in. Eligible applicants will be recruited on the basis of walk-in interview.

As per the notification of DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022, this recruitment drive has been organized to fill a total of 17 vacancies. The last opportunity to submit online application is till 03 March 2022. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their degree / diploma marks. Candidates who will be selected will be informed by letter / email. You can check below DRDO Recruitment Vacancy Details, Educational Qualification, Salary Scale and how to apply.

DRDO Vacancy Details and Educational Qualifications
Graduate Apprentice – 08 posts
4 vacancies for B.Tech in Food Technology or Food Processing or B.Sc in Food Science
2 vacancies for B.Tech in Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, Bio-engineering or Biomedical Engineering
2 vacancies for B.Tech or BE in Chemical Engineering, Polymer Engineering, Plastic Engineering or Polymer Science

Diploma Apprentice – 09 posts
3 seats for Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
3 vacancies for candidates completing Diploma in Food and Nutrition, Hotel Management or Catering Technology
2 Vacancies for Diploma in Computer Applications, Electronics or Communication Engineering or Information Technology
01 vacancy for Electrical Engineering Diploma.
Remember, only candidates who have passed in 2021 and registered on MHRDNATS portal can apply. Selected candidates should have no previous job experience or apprenticeship elsewhere.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Graduate Apprentice Candidates: 8 posts
Diploma Apprentice: 9 posts
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale
Graduate Trainee: Rs
Diploma Apprentice: Rs.8000

Online application process
Candidates can download the form from rac.gov.in and fill it before March 3, 2022. Keep a copy of the submitted application for future reference. For more details, read the instructions carefully. Apply online from here-

