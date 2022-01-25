DRDO Recruitment 2022
Highlights
- DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification Issued.
- Applications are invited for a total of 150 posts.
- You can apply till February 07.
Online applications for DROD Apprentice Recruitment 2022 have started from 25th January. Eligible candidates can apply till 07 February 2022. The training of candidates in the three categories of Graduate, Diploma and ITI will be one year. Below is important information about DRDO Apprentice Recruitment. In addition, a direct link to the detailed notification can be seen below.
DRDO Apprentice Vacancy 2022 Details: See vacancy details here
Graduate Apprentice – 40 posts
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice – 60 posts
Trade Apprentice – 50 posts
Total number of vacancies – 150 posts
Educational Qualifications and Age Limits
Graduate Trainee: BE in ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical or Chemical from a recognized University or Institute. Or B.Tech, B.Com and B.Sc.
Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Candidates with Diploma in ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical can apply.
Trade Apprentice: Candidates who have passed ITI fitters, turners, electricians, electronics mechanics and welders from NCVT / SCVT accredited institutes can apply.
Age Limit: Eligible applicants should not be less than 18 years of age on 01 January 2022. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of educational qualification / written test / interview, verification of required documents. Candidates should upload all the documents, their mark statement, proof of address, degree etc. Selected candidates will have to submit police verification certificate while joining.
DROD Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification
Here is the link to apply online
BSF Constable Bharti 2022: BSF Constable Recruitment 2022
#DRDO #Recruitment
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.