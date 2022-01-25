DRDO Recruitment 2022

Highlights DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification Issued.

Applications are invited for a total of 150 posts.

You can apply till February 07.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has issued notification of Apprentice Recruitment 2022. Eligible applicants will be given Dr. Learning opportunities will be provided at APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, DRDO’s Research Center Imran (RCI). A total of 150 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format by visiting RCI’s official website rcilab.in.



Online applications for DROD Apprentice Recruitment 2022 have started from 25th January. Eligible candidates can apply till 07 February 2022. The training of candidates in the three categories of Graduate, Diploma and ITI will be one year. Below is important information about DRDO Apprentice Recruitment. In addition, a direct link to the detailed notification can be seen below.

Bank Jobs: Job Opportunities in Bank, Bank of Baroda has created a total of 198 vacancies, apply soon

DRDO Apprentice Vacancy 2022 Details: See vacancy details here

Graduate Apprentice – 40 posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice – 60 posts

Trade Apprentice – 50 posts

Total number of vacancies – 150 posts

Educational Qualifications and Age Limits

Graduate Trainee: BE in ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical or Chemical from a recognized University or Institute. Or B.Tech, B.Com and B.Sc.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Candidates with Diploma in ECE, EEE, CSE, Mechanical and Chemical can apply.

Trade Apprentice: Candidates who have passed ITI fitters, turners, electricians, electronics mechanics and welders from NCVT / SCVT accredited institutes can apply.

Age Limit: Eligible applicants should not be less than 18 years of age on 01 January 2022. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

UP NHM Vacancies 2022: Applications started for more than 2900 vacancies of UP NHM, see full details here

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of educational qualification / written test / interview, verification of required documents. Candidates should upload all the documents, their mark statement, proof of address, degree etc. Selected candidates will have to submit police verification certificate while joining.

DROD Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification

Here is the link to apply online