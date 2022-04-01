DRDO recruitment for JRF and RA posts 2022, stipend up to 54000 rs

The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellows and Research Associates. Candidates pursuing B.Tech to PhD have ample opportunity to join DRDO. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on DRDO’s official website drdo.gov.in.A total of 8 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment (DRDO Recruitment 2022). This includes seven positions for Junior Research Fellow and one position for Research Associate. Candidates can apply through the official website on or before April 15. But the scanned copy of the application and related documents have to be sent to the email address [email protected] Below is a direct link to the DRDO job notification.

Educational Qualification

Research Associate: PhD or equivalent degree in Chemistry or postgraduate degree in Chemistry from a recognized university.

JRF (Chemistry or Physics): Must have a postgraduate degree in Chemistry or Physics with first class. Also must be NET qualified.

JRF (Mechanical): BE or BTech in Mechanical with NET or GATE Score or ME or MTech in Mechanical with first division or post graduate level.

Age range

Eligible candidates for DRDO JRF should not be more than 28 years of age. The maximum age for research associates is 35 years. However, candidates in the reserved category will be given concessions in higher age as per government rules. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

You will get so much stipend

JRF – 31000 per month will be given the benefit of stipend and applicable allowances.

RA – Rs. 54000 stipend and HRA.

Selection process

Eligible applicants will be selected through online interview which will be completely temporary and will be subject to verification of documents and original certificates. If they do not meet the criteria of eligibility, discipline, percentage of marks or any of the criteria specified while joining, their candidature will be canceled.

DRDO JRF & RA Recruitment 2022 Notification

