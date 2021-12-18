DRDO Scientist Behind Blast, Says Delhi Police

During investigation, the police found that the remote and some items were purchased by the accused from an e-commerce website. But it is being investigated from where the explosives were brought.

The name of a DRDO scientist has surfaced in the Rohini court blast case. Delhi Police said that the accused scientist carried out the blast in the court premises to target the lawyer living in the neighbourhood. This low intensity blast took place in Rohini court on 9 December.

Talking to the media, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told that this case was transferred to the Special Cell. It was a matter of security of the court, so taking it seriously 1000 vehicles which came in the court were investigated. Also, more than 100 CCTV cameras were checked.

The Delhi Police Commissioner told that the cases which were in the court on that day and the people who had to come to the court, the special cell investigated them all. Police said ammonium nitrate was used to make the bomb, a material readily available. Also, the police said that only the detonator had exploded, the explosive had not exploded, otherwise the explosion would have been much bigger.

The police further said that a logo was found in the bag in which the explosive was kept, which belonged to a Mumbai-based company. It came to know about him that that company has a warehouse in Delhi also. Police said that the company helped a lot in the investigation.

In Rohini court blast case, police said that senior scientist Bharat Bhushan Kataria in DRDO has been arrested by the police and bomb making material has also been recovered from the scientist’s house. Police said that Bharat Bhushan Kataria had gone to the court in the garb of a lawyer and left the court after the blast.

Investigation has found that there is a longstanding dispute between Kataria and his neighbor lawyer Amit Vashisht and they had filed several cases against each other over several matters including water supply. Police said Kataria had allegedly placed explosives in the court to kill Amit Vashisht. Police is probing how the accused managed to carry the explosives inside the court premises. During investigation, the police found that the remote and some items were purchased by the accused from an e-commerce website. But it is being investigated from where the explosives were brought.