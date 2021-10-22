DRDO successfully test-fires High Speed ​​Expandable Aerial Target ‘Abhyasa’, Rajnath Singh congratulates

DRDO successfully test-fired the High-Speed ​​Expandable Aerial Target (HEAT) ‘Abhyas’ from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha on Friday. The ‘abhyas’ has been developed in the country itself.

According to DRDO, it can be used as an aerial target to evaluate multiple missile systems. The movement of the target vehicle was monitored through telemeters and several sensors, including radar and electro-optical surveillance system (ETOS), sources said.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated this achievement of DRDO. The exercise has been designed and developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment, Bengaluru. Sources said that it is powered by a gas turbine engine to make long flights at subsonic speed.

The Defense Ministry said the performance of the targeted aircraft was monitored through telemetry and various tracking sensors. During the test, the target was flown on a pre-determined flight path at subsonic speed from a ground-based controller. It was successfully flight tested for the first time in May 2019.

Work on this project started from 2012. Under this, the exercise has been made capable of surface-to-air and air-to-air strikes. The exercise is launched from a mobile launcher with the help of two 68 mm booster rockets, which are manufactured in ordnance factories. At the end of its launch phase, the burnout booster rocket is shut down. The main gas-turbine engine then powers the vehicle. The exercise aircraft is equipped with MEMS based Inertial Navigation System (INS) for navigation along with Flight Control Computer (FCC) for guidance and control.

With the successful trial of the exercise, India’s defense system is expected to be further strengthened. Terming the exercise as a force multiplier, DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams involved in the successful flight test of the aerial target.