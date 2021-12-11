DRDO tests Pinak, will be deployed on LAC even more lethal missile system

DRDO has developed it in collaboration with the Pune-based Ordnance Research and Development Establishment and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory. This technology has been transferred to the Indian Industry Sector.

Pinaka Guided Rocket Launcher System is ready to destroy enemy designs in a new and even more lethal form. Augmenting the capability of the Pinaka rocket launcher system, DRDO on Saturday successfully test-fired its new version Pinak-ER at the Pokhran range.

After the success of this test, this indigenous multi-barrel rocket launcher has become even more dangerous than before. DRDO has developed it in collaboration with the Pune-based Ordnance Research and Development Establishment and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory. This technology has been transferred to the Indian Industry Sector.

Pinaka-ER is an upgraded version of Pinaka serving in the army. This system has been designed keeping in mind the emerging requirements with new technology. Named after ‘Pinak’, the bow of Lord Shiva, this multi-barrel rocket launcher is completely indigenous and is capable of thwarting every plan of the enemies. Let us inform that in the midst of the standoff with China on the border for almost a year, Pinak has been deployed on the LAC.

Indigenously developed fuses for Pinak rockets were also tested. Pune-based ARDE has developed different fuses for the Pinaka rocket. These were first designed for manufacturing and then the efficiency of the fuses was evaluated.

The firepower of these rockets was evaluated and tested by DRDO in the field firing ranges in the last three days. In these trials, the advanced firepower Pinaka rockets were tested from different ranges with different explosive capabilities. All the test targets were met satisfactorily.

The official statement said 24 rockets were fired with explosives from different distances and all hit the target with accuracy and stability. With this, the initial phase of technology of PINAK-ER was successfully completed. After this, the industry partner is now ready to produce the full range of this rocket system.