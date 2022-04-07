Dream acquire No. 1 overall pick in WNBA draft from Mystics



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Atlanta Dream ranked No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft from the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.

The Mystics won the No. 3 overall pick and No. 14 pick in the second round on Monday.

Washington also has the right to swap the 2023 first-round pick from Los Angeles to the Los Angeles first-round pick of Atlanta on Feb. 5. The Dreams made the first business in Los Angeles for Lee Yueuru of Sparks for Kennedy Carter and Erica Wheeler. -Round draft pick next year and No. 15 pick this season.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Atlanta still holds the No. 15 pick in the second round of the draft.

The trade gave Atlanta, which ended 8-24 last season, the first selection in the draft for only the second time in the franchise’s history. In 2009, Dream Angel used the No. 1 pick overall to draft McCutchery, who led the team to the WNBA Finals in 2010, 2011 and 2013.

McCoughtry, a five-time All-Star, and now plays for Minnesota.

WNBA stars agree to Britney Grinner’s arrest: ‘It could be any of us’

Atlanta is rebuilding with new ownership and new management.

Owner Kelly Lofler was pressured to sell her 49% stake in the team after she objected to the league’s social justice initiative. The new ownership group of Dreams includes real estate investor Larry Gotesdiner and former Dream Guard Renee Montgomery.

Longtime WNBA player Tanisha Wright was hired as the new Atlanta coach last year. Former coach Nicki Collen left the team abruptly less than two weeks before he became Baylor’s coach last season.

On December 19, for the first time in the history of the franchise, Washington won the WNBA Draft Lottery. It voted No. 1 overall in 1999, when there was no lottery.