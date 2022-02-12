Sports

Drew Brees reveals notes from 2009 Super Bowl-winning season

Drew Brees reveals notes from 2009 Super Bowl-winning season
Drew Bryce led the New Orleans Saints to the 2010 Super Bowl title.

Prior to the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Bris revealed some of what he wrote in his notebook before the 13-3 season in 2009 that earned him his first and only Super Bowl title.

Super Bowl 2022: What to know about the game

New Orleans Cents quarterback Drew Bryce (9) with his team during the Super Bowl against the Indianapolis Colts on February 7, 2010 at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

(Donald Mirale / Getty Images)

“Going through some old notes from the 2009 Super Bowl season. Inside my notebook are the goals of the 2009 season,” Bryce wrote on Instagram.

Some goals: “Practice your leadership every day,” “Study notes and exercise game plans after the meeting and before bed,” and “Competition – finish strong.”

Vince Lombardy picks up the trophy at the Drew Bryce podium in the New Orleans Saints as head coach Shawn Payton watches after defeating the Indianapolis Colts at the Super Bowl at the Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens on February 7, 2010.

(Rob Tringali / Sportschrome / Getty Images)

Bryce led the NFL with 34 touchdown passes and threw for 4,388 yards. He finished second in the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year voting. He was a pro bowler and was named second-team All-Pro.

Despite losing their last three games of the season, the Saints still managed to wrap up the NFC South and get a first-round bye of the playoffs.

NBC commentator Drew Bryce watches a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots on October 3, 2021, at Foxborough, Mass. Gillette Stadium.

(Adam Glanzmann / Getty Images)

He led the team in play-off wins against the Arizona Cardinals and the Minnesota Vikings and then in the Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts led by Payton Manning.


