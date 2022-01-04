‘Drinking, Eating and Living’, this French university is giving master’s degree to do all this

A French university is now offering a master’s degree in food and drink. A course has been developed for this purpose. Such a study would probably be the first in the world, in which subjects related to food, drink and living would have to be studied. This course is taught in one of the most prestigious political science schools in France

Many of us choose to live a life that is primarily centered around eating, drinking and living. In this way, every person needs to eat and drink, but some adopt it as a lifestyle. There is someone like this in every family. Whose identity is known for all these things.

All these things, now a top university in France is taking very seriously the lifestyle of drinking, eating and living. They are taking it so seriously that it is offering courses for respective masters degrees. Although it is a bit strange, but the truth is that people can study it in this university. As per reports this course is called as BMV. According to reports, it can be studied at one of the most prestigious political science schools in France, Science Po Lille.

As The Telegraph reports, the curriculum also includes ‘gastro-diplomacy’, food tech and fighting sexism in the kitchen. In the initial days of this masters course 15 students were involved. Professor teaching the subjects related to this course stressed that this course is very important for the students and they can change the world through future profession.

However, there is no report yet on how successful it will be in all the claims being made about this course. But it is true that this course is being discussed all over the world.