Drinking water in Tashigang village: Drinking water reaches the village where the highest polling station in the country, Tashigang, is at 15,256 feet

The Himachal Pradesh government has provided drinking water to the remote village of Tashigang at an altitude of 15,256 feet in Lahaul-Spiti district. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, the government is implementing Har Ghar Nal Yojana at the grassroots level. About 17 lakh households in the state will be provided with tap water, out of which 14.50 lakh households have been provided with water connection. Tashigang is the largest polling station in the country.

About 6.05 lakh water connections have been provided in a short span of about 18 months since the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission. The Department of Water Power aims to provide tap water connection to every rural household by 15th August 2022 and every effort is being made to achieve this. Rs 2,260 crore has been allocated for the works under Jal Jeevan Mission, out of which Rs 1,107 crore has been spent by the Water Power Department. Based on the performance, the state has received an incentive amount of Rs 283 crore. Under the program, water is being supplied at the rate of 55 liters per person per day.



107 sent to the project center

A plan of Rs. 1,120.24 crore has been prepared to promote and improve 283 drinking water schemes. A budget of Rs 764 crore has been earmarked for the promotion and improvement of various schemes in the state in 2021-22. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, 107 projects worth Rs 888 crore have been prepared and sent to the Central Government for approval. Water Resources Minister Mahendra Singh Thakur said that under Jal Jeevan Mission, Himachal Pradesh is performing better than other states. Under the mission, the country’s highest polling station, Tashigang village, has been connected to the water supply.