drishyam 2 ajay devgn drishyam hindi sequal: Ajay Devgn will be seen again, shooting of Drishyam 2 will start soon – Ajay Devgn will start shooting of Drishyam 2 from December
I really liked Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Drishyam’. Now the sequel of ‘Drushyam 2’ will also be a Hindi remake. It is believed that Ajay Devgn will start shooting for the film by the end of the year.
#drishyam #ajay #devgn #drishyam #hindi #sequal #Ajay #Devgn #shooting #Drishyam #start #Ajay #Devgn #start #shooting #Drishyam #December
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.