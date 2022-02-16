World

Driver accused of trying to rape 13-year-old passenger on Long Island

FREEPORT, Nassau County (WABC) — A car service driver has been arrested, accused of trying to rape a 13-year-old girl in Nassau County.

Detectives say 30-year-old Eudy Mejia was driving the teen home in Freeport last week.

That’s when he allegedly stopped the car and asked the girl for a kiss while taking her cell phone.

When the girl tried to get out of the car, police say, Mejia accelerated.

He parked the car in a different location and locked the doors before allegedly forcing himself on her.

The victim was able to grab a plastic bottle, hit the suspect and escape to a nearby home to ask for help.

Investigators are now searching for more victims who may have been targeted.

