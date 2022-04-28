Driver Attacked on 5th Avenue – Gadget Clock





Police are looking for two masked suspects — one in a white surgical mask, the other in a dark-colored one — they say broke the window of a car, with the driver sitting in it, at a Brooklyn intersection and stole the driver’s wallet, phone and car keys before fleeing.

According to the NYPD, the 40-year-old victim was sitting in his car at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 34th Street around 5:20 a.m. Saturday when one stranger walked up to his car. That person broke a window and demanded money from him while displaying some sort of sharp object, authorities say.

When the victim refused, the suspect pulled out a gun, police say, and took the man’s wallet, phone and keys. The victim ran away from the scene while the suspect drove off in his car, picking up a second individual a few blocks away before speeding away.

The victim’s vehicle is described as a 2005 gray Mazda Mazda3. The two doors on the left side of the vehicle were replaced and are black in color.

Authorities released surveillance footage of the incident (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.