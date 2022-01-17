Driver Being Questioned After 15-Year-Old Girl Struck, Killed By School Bus In Brooklyn Hit-And-Run – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are questioning a faculty bus driver after he hit and killed a 15-year-old lady this morning in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS2 Information reveals the moments earlier than the lady was hit by a big yellow college bus.

Consultants Say ‘Blue Monday’ Is A Good Reminder To Attain Out To These Who Might Be In Want Of Emotional Assist

The bus was turning from Avenue P onto Bedford Avenue in Midwood simply earlier than 8 a.m.

The lady was crossing the road within the crosswalk and had the appropriate of method.

One witness who didn’t need his face proven on tv advised CBS2’s Nick Caloway he heard screams and noticed the bus drive away.

“I don’t know if he didn’t understand that he hit any individual or one thing. However he stored on going and he didn’t cease,” the person stated. “This poor little lady. She was only a small, small human. And the bus driver in all probability simply didn’t understand that he sadly took somebody’s life with the way in which he was driving.”

Police bought a name a couple of pedestrian struck by a car, and located a 15-year-old lady mendacity within the highway. She was pronounced useless on the scene.

“A college bus? That’s actually, actually horrible,” stated neighbor Michael Aryeh.

Yonkers Police Officer Injured After Altercation With Armed Suspect

The tragedy left neighbors traumatized.

“It’s undoubtedly not one thing you see day-after-day. I’ve seen these form of issues earlier than. That is Brooklyn, New York. However proper in entrance of our home, it’s actually, actually one thing dangerous,” Aryeh stated.

“I imply it’s devastating only for anyone to listen to screaming for assist. And you’re feeling so helpless. Like, what are you going to do?” stated the witness.

Police used surveillance video to establish the bus within the incident, and find the bus driver. The motive force surrendered to police for questioning.

Witnesses say there have been youngsters on the college bus when it hit the lady.

Police say the driving force is being questioned and will likely be given a breathalyzer take a look at. To this point, it’s not clear if fees will likely be fired.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebrated At Brooklyn Academy Of Music

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.