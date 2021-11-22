Driver Plows S.U.V. Into Holiday Parade in Wisconsin

Ms Starle, 20, who is an intern at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, said it was a scary or flight moment as some spectators immediately fled the scene and took to the streets to help others injured. She said several families, including children, took refuge in the store.

Her mother had gone to help the injured, she said, but police officers soon arrived and told those who remained that there had been a shooting and instructed people to find safety in the store.

Ms Starl said she had not heard of the shooting but that people had been injured. Information on the number and severity of the injuries was not immediately available. It was also unclear what happened to the driver of the SUV

“I think a lot of people are in shock right now,” Ms. Starel said. “It was scary.”

Tom Hickey, 25, was walking near a friend’s float at the back of the parade when he heard a honking sound behind him.