Driver Plows S.U.V. Into Holiday Parade in Wisconsin
More than 20 people were injured Sunday, the city’s police chief said.
Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson told a news conference Sunday night that the SUV came off the parade route just before 4:40 p.m., local time. A “suspicious vehicle” was secured, he said, and the scene is safe.
“It was a tragic event, very confusing,” said Chief Thompson. It was not immediately clear if anyone was in the cell.
One witness, Kylie Starrell, a resident of Waukesha, west of Milwaukee, was in the parade with her mother and stepfather. She said a red SUV came down the street in the middle of the parade as they were standing on the curb outside a store.
Ms Starle, 20, who is an intern at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, said it was a scary or flight moment as some spectators immediately fled the scene and took to the streets to help others injured. She said several families, including children, took refuge in the store.
Her mother had gone to help the injured, she said, but police officers soon arrived and told those who remained that there had been a shooting and instructed people to find safety in the store.
Ms Starl said she had not heard of the shooting but that people had been injured. Information on the number and severity of the injuries was not immediately available. It was also unclear what happened to the driver of the SUV
“I think a lot of people are in shock right now,” Ms. Starel said. “It was scary.”
Tom Hickey, 25, was walking near a friend’s float at the back of the parade when he heard a honking sound behind him.
A man in a sweatshirt and a gray hat, driving a red Ford Escape, was trying to make his way through the crowd. Mr Hickey said he thought the driver was missing.
Afterwards, the driver took a right turn on the main parade lane, turned off the engine, and noticed speeding on the parade lane, he said.
“It simply came to our notice then that he was dangerous,” said Mr Hickey. Mr Hickey also heard about five gunshots as people shouted and the car’s engine roared.
In a video posted on the city’s Facebook page, the SUV is seen speeding down the parade route and some shouts from the crowd can be heard.
Then, a few seconds later, a police officer runs down the path of the parade, after which several police vehicles stop to present a group of children in the parade.
In a Facebook post, the Waukesha Police Department asked residents to avoid the downtown area. Police also set up a family reunion location at the Waukesha Metro Center.
The parade route ran mainly along Main Street and ended at Wisconsin Avenue near Cutler Park.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said on Twitter that he and his wife were “praying for Waukesha tonight and that all children, families and community members affected by this foolish act.”
“I’m grateful for the first responders and the people who acted quickly to help, and we’re in touch with local partners while we wait for more information,” he said.
Don Paul Brown, the city’s alderman, was marching in the parade with the mayor but had already left and had not witnessed what happened. He said the city is celebrating its 125th anniversary and residents are particularly enthusiastic as the parade was canceled last year due to an epidemic.
He described the parade as a family-friendly event that attracts spectators from other counties. They struggled to understand what had happened, as there was no political motive or controversy surrounding the parade.
This is a developing story.
Dan Simmons and Vimal Patel contributed to the report.
