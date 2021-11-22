Driver Plows S.U.V. Into Holiday Parade in Wisconsin

Police and emergency responders were descending on downtown Wisconsin when the driver of an SUV plowed into a holiday parade on Sunday, injuring people, according to an eyewitness.

The witness, Kylie Starrell, a resident of Waukesha, west of Milwaukee, was in the parade with her mother and stepfather. She said a red SUV came down the street in the middle of the parade as they were standing on the curb outside a store.

Ms Starle, 20, who is an intern at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, said it was a scary or flight moment as some spectators immediately fled the scene and took to the streets to help others injured. She said several families, including children, took refuge in the store.

Her mother had gone to help the injured, she said, but police officers soon arrived and told those who remained that there had been a shooting and instructed people to find safety in the store.