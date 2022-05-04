Driver smashes car all the way into Verona medical building in New Jersey



VERONA, New Jersey (WABC) — A car smashed all the way into a building in Verona, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

It happened at the First Care Medical building on Pompton Avenue at 7 a.m.

The driver somehow crashed their vehicle all the way into the brick structure.

Two office workers were inside the building at the time of the crash, but fortunately, they were not injured.

The driver was taken to an area hospital. Their condition is not yet known.

The Verona Fire Department and Building Department were dispatched to the scene to determine if the stability of the building was impacted.

This accident remains under investigation and anyone with any additional information can contact Officer Ruff at (973) 239-5000.

The Verona Police Department posted pictures of the crash on Facebook and added, “Great job by our two dispatchers, Denise Scheerer and Heather Meece, on dispatching this call for service.”

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

