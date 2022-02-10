World

Driver with learner's permit killed 10-year-old girl, injured woman in Far Rockaway, Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) — The 34-year-old driver who killed a 10-year-old girl and injured another pedestrian is hospitalized.

The driver was taken to Jamaica Hospital for observation.

She was driving with a learner’s permit at the time of the crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives have recovered surveillance video that shows the driver failed to negotiate the turn onto Beach Channel Drive and accelerated as she struck the pedestrians and crashed into the vacant car wash.

“It was a bad accident,” witness Daquan Jones said. “The lady came out the supermarket at a high rate of speed. I think her gas pedal got jammed.”

They will determine if there was any criminality.

The other pedestrian who was struck, a 33-year-old woman, is expected to survive. She was not walking with 10-year-old Davina Afokoba at the time they were both struck.

Two other pedestrians, a man, and a young boy, were able to get out of the way of the out of control car in time.

Reverend Mullings, President of Challenge Charter School, confirmed that 10-year-old Davina is a 5th grader at his school.

The school is providing grief counselors for both students and teachers.

They are planning on having a vigil at a future date.

This is the same school 10-year-old Justin Wallace attended. He was shot and killed last summer.

