Driver’s Actions Praised After Taxi Blast Outside Hospital in England

LONDON – A Liverpool taxi driver was hailed by local leaders as a hero on Monday after a car bomb exploded outside a hospital in the northern English city, killing one person and injuring the driver.

Three people were arrested under the British Terrorism Act in connection with the blast, but authorities provided some details, including the cause of the blast.

Security camera footage taken at the scene showed a taxi pulling over the entrance to the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, which exploded moments earlier and shattered vehicle windows. As the driver leaped from the front seat, white smoke billowed from the car.

Within seconds, the entire vehicle appears to have been engulfed in flames. The passenger in the taxi was killed. The driver was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, but was reported to have returned home by Monday. The official identity of the driver or passenger has not been verified.