Driver’s Actions Praised After Taxi Blast Outside Hospital in England
LONDON – A Liverpool taxi driver was hailed by local leaders as a hero on Monday after a car bomb exploded outside a hospital in the northern English city, killing one person and injuring the driver.
Three people were arrested under the British Terrorism Act in connection with the blast, but authorities provided some details, including the cause of the blast.
Security camera footage taken at the scene showed a taxi pulling over the entrance to the Liverpool Women’s Hospital, which exploded moments earlier and shattered vehicle windows. As the driver leaped from the front seat, white smoke billowed from the car.
Within seconds, the entire vehicle appears to have been engulfed in flames. The passenger in the taxi was killed. The driver was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, but was reported to have returned home by Monday. The official identity of the driver or passenger has not been verified.
Liverpool Mayor Joan Anderson praised the driver’s actions and said an even bigger accident had been avoided.
“The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has succeeded in turning a terrible disaster into a hospital,” Ms Anderson told BBC Radio 4 on Monday morning. “We thank him.”
Asked further, she added, “We knew the taxi driver was standing outside the taxi and locking the doors,” but declined to give a more detailed explanation of what happened.
According to the British News Agency The Press Association, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the driver acted with “incredible mind and bravery”.
The three men, aged 21, 26 and 29, were taken into custody in the Kensington area of Liverpool just hours after the blast. Police said in a statement; Their names were not immediately released. Under terrorism law, men can be detained for up to 14 days without charge.
According to the BBC, MI5 is involved in the British intelligence service’s investigation.
Merseyside police said in a statement that emergency workers responded to reports of a taxi explosion shortly after they were pulled out of the hospital around 11am.
Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy told reporters on Sunday: “We are investigating the cause of the explosion. “But looking at how this happened and with caution, the anti-terrorism police are leading the investigation.”
One mile from the site of the blast, thousands of veterans, military personnel and local leaders were holding a memorial service at Liverpool Cathedral at the time of the blast. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
Mr. Johnson Posted a statement on Twitter Thanks to the emergency services on Sunday night for their response and the police for continuing their work. “I have thoughts with everyone affected by the horrific incident in Liverpool today,” he wrote.
British Home Secretary Preeti Patel Said on Twitter She was receiving regular updates on the “terrible incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.”
