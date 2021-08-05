Driving License New rules all you need to know

Getting Driving License will be easier now, apart from RTO, many private institutions will be able to continue, changes in rules

New Delhi. The rules regarding driving license have changed. According to the new rules, it is now easier than ever to get DL. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made it easy by making changes in the existing rules for issuing driving licenses.

The special thing is that according to the new rules, now various entities including private vehicle manufacturers, automobile associations, non-profit organizations (NGOs) or legal private firms have been allowed to run recognized driver training centers. That is, now you will not have to make rounds of the RTO office. DL can be obtained from other places also.

Apart from NGOs, private institutions will be able to issue driving licenses to people who have completed the prescribed training course. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification in this regard. Along with this, the process of issuing DL towards RTO has also been said to continue as before.

Here are the new guidelines

According to the new guidelines issued by the ministry, “legitimate entities such as companies, NGOs, private establishments/automobile associations/automobile associations/autonomous bodies/private vehicle manufacturers will be able to apply for recognition of Driver Training Center (DTC).”

Explain that these entities will be able to issue DL in addition to the existing facility of issuing driving license of RTO. They will be eligible to apply for recognition.

Institutions have to fulfill these conditions

The Ministry of Transport has made certain conditions necessary for these institutions. Under this, the legal entity applying for it should have the necessary infrastructure or facilities on the land prescribed under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMV) Rules, 1989.

– They must also have a clean record since inception. stated in the guidelines

The applicant has to show his/her financial capability to manage sufficient resources to run the center in the State/UT.

These things also have to be kept in mind

Accredited centers will have to create an online portal

In this, information about training calendar, training course structure (training course structure), training hours and working days will have to be given.

This online portal should also contain many information like list of training/trained people, details of trainers, results of training, facilities available, list of holidays, training fees, etc.

The recognized training center will have to submit annual performance reports to the respective Regional Transport Offices (RTOs)/District Transport Offices (DTOs).