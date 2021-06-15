Driving the States of Maine

For such an iconic and well-traveled thoroughfare, U.S. 1 is surprisingly unknowable. Numerous websites and sources disagree on when it was established and the way lengthy it runs, and just about every thing besides that it passes by way of 14 states on its method from Key West, Fla., to Fort Kent, Maine. In most of these it presents much less selection than you would possibly crave; even Florida is just about Florida all the method by way of.

However in the event you can dangle in there and make all of it the approach to Maine, one can find, unfold out alongside nearly 530 miles, a perpetually evolving panorama. By the time you get to the very finish of Maine’s Route 1 (as it’s referred to as there), you’re positive to really feel as if you’re not in the identical state as you had been if you first crossed the Piscataqua River from New Hampshire. Maybe not even the identical nation.