DroidVPN – Android VPN 3.0.5.3 APK for Android – Download



DroidVPN – Android VPN is a VPN tool. It is an easy to use VPN software for android devices. That enables you to shake off regional restrictions, get around firewalls, and anonymously browse the Internet using your Android device.

DroidVPN from other VPN Applications is it can tunnel your traffic through ICMP(IP over ICMP). If you want to use DroidVPN – Android VPN, you first need to root your device. This means you can browse the internet even. If you are only allowed to send ping requests and internet browsing is blocked on your firewall. By using DroidVPN no one can tell your real IP address or identify your locality. If you enjoy using multiple devices to surf online. You’ll be out of luck with DroidVPN as only 1 device is permitted at any given time. Some apps like DroidVPN – Android VPN are Hotspot Shield Basic.

VPN client was designed to be user friendly, anyone can easily connect to servers. You can use to freely browse the Internet with an encrypted connection. So that you will always be visiting websites anonymously no matter where you are. It allows you to encrypt data and tunnel internet traffic to one of their servers.

Download DroidVPN – Android VPN if you need a free app from the Tools category for your device but you will need an Android 4.0 version or higher to install this app. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install it by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. If you want to know more about DroidVPN – Android VPN, then you may visit droidvpn support for more information.