Drona Corona Vaccine Distribution: Ministry of Civil Aviation approves drone corona vaccine distribution

Corona vaccine can now be delivered by drone to remote areas of the country. The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday said it has given conditional approval to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for the use of drones for vaccine distribution in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Manipur and Nagaland.A statement issued by the ministry said that ICMR has been allowed to use drones at an altitude of up to 3,000 meters for delivery of vaccines. Two days ago, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched the first-of-its-kind ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project in Vikarabad, Telangana, which will provide medicines and vaccines with the help of drones.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai has been given conditional permission to use drones for research, development and testing purposes on its campus, the statement said. Both IITs and ICMRs have been granted conditional exemption under the Drone Rules, 2021. It said the permission would be valid for one year from the date of approval or further order. The ministry had on August 25 notified the drone regulations.