Drone attack on local: Drone in Jammu: Drone spotted in Aranya sector of Jammu, BSF jawans fired, ran towards Pakistan

Pakistan does not shy away from its nefarious activities near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir. A drone-like object was spotted in Aranya sector of Jammu at 5.30 am on Monday. It was fired upon by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. He then went back to Pakistan.According to BSF officials, BSF personnel spotted an unidentified object with a red beacon in the Aranya sector bordering Pakistan around 5.30 am on Monday. On this our soldiers immediately fired 25 LMG bullets at the flying object. As a result, it reached some heights and headed towards Pakistan. The BSF has launched a search operation at the spot with the help of police, officials said. Nothing found yet.



Earlier in July Happened Hateful act

Earlier, a suspicious incident was reported in Arnia sector around 9.52 pm on July 13-14. The soldiers saw a red light at a height of 200 meters. Coming to the alert position, the soldiers started firing towards the light. Which later went to Pakistan.

