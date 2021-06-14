Drone crashes into erupting Icelandic volcano, netizens queues up to see what happens next

Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano has been erupting since March this yr and has attracted nature lovers, adventurists and photographers from world wide. Nevertheless, one videographer’s quest to get a close-up view of the pure spectacle didn’t go fairly as per the plan. The drone he was utilizing to movie the molten lave ended up falling into the crater, however not earlier than presenting some mind-blowing footage.

YouTuber and drone pilot Joey Helms lately shared the video of the epic drone crash whereas it was flying over the exploding lava fountain within the Geldingadalir valley. The beautiful footage supplied a uncommon view proper into the volcano’s caldera and lava fountain throughout one among its geyser-like eruptions, the filmmaker claimed on the platform, and netizens couldn’t agree extra.

The extraordinary footage confirmed the second the drone crashed into Fagradalsfjall volcano’s molten lava, offering a mesmerising but horrifying close-up view.

Watch the beautiful video right here:

He defined that in “an effort to get a novel vantage level and perspective into the crater”, his group flew the high-end succesful drone as shut to the lava river and caldera as attainable. “One among it turned out to be it’s final flight. A minimum of the goggles report an incredible 1080p picture permitting us to really seize the final seconds the drone noticed,” he wrote.

“Across the volcano, you have got scorching gasses that emit turbulence throughout it and scorching rocks raining on you,” Helms informed Reuters. “Flying this stuff is hard.” Nevertheless, results of his onerous work in perilous environment has left social media customers delighted.

Because the clip went viral throughout social media websites, folks stated the drone’s ‘sacrifice’ was price it. It additionally invariably triggered some jokes and memes as properly.


