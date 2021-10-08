Drones at IGI Airport: Latest news updates at IGI Airport

Highlights Security agencies find no clue

The drone showing the pilot of flight number UK-890

The drone was spotted on the landing route from a height of 1300 feet

New Delhi: Security systems went awry at Indira Gandhi International Airport after seeing a suspicious drone. The pilot of the aircraft landing first saw the drone. He passed this information to the control room. The pilot, however, landed the plane safely. Meanwhile, airport security agencies and Delhi Police were constantly engaged in searching for drones. No clue was found until late at night. In recent days, in the wake of the changed developments in Afghanistan, India, including the airport, has been alerted by intelligence agencies about potential threats. Seeing this, there is extra caution about drones.



Currently there is no anti-drone system at the airport, the air force protects

According to airport security agencies and police sources, flight number UK-890 was scheduled to land on Runway No. 29 on Wednesday afternoon. Earlier, the pilot of the plane had seen the drone on the landing route from an altitude of 1300 feet. The pilot was shocked. He informed the air traffic control room about this. The pilot also said that the distance of the drone when landing was to be 3 miles.

The airport informed the CISF as well as the local police on the pilot’s information. The plane landed safely. Here, the QRT was deployed to search for drones in the vicinity of the airport as soon as the South West District police received the message. It takes several hours of effort to find the drone and the person who flew it. However, no clue was found.

The plane caught fire on the runway and did not scratch even after the scary landing.

Emergency landing of a private chartered plane

On Wednesday, a chartered flight from Chandigarh to Dubai had to make an emergency landing at IGI. According to sources, the CISF control room had received a call that flight number 6536 was making an emergency landing due to a malfunction in the hydraulic system. Investigation revealed that it was a private chartered plane. Flight No. 6536 was carrying eight passengers from Chandigarh to Dubai, making a safe landing on Runway No. 28 IGI.