Drones at IGI Airport: Latest news updates at IGI Airport

- Security agencies find no clue
- The drone showing the pilot of flight number UK-890
- The drone was spotted on the landing route from a height of 1300 feet
According to airport security agencies and police sources, flight number UK-890 was scheduled to land on Runway No. 29 on Wednesday afternoon. Earlier, the pilot of the plane had seen the drone on the landing route from an altitude of 1300 feet. The pilot was shocked. He informed the air traffic control room about this. The pilot also said that the distance of the drone when landing was to be 3 miles.
The airport informed the CISF as well as the local police on the pilot’s information. The plane landed safely. Here, the QRT was deployed to search for drones in the vicinity of the airport as soon as the South West District police received the message. It takes several hours of effort to find the drone and the person who flew it. However, no clue was found.
Emergency landing of a private chartered plane
On Wednesday, a chartered flight from Chandigarh to Dubai had to make an emergency landing at IGI. According to sources, the CISF control room had received a call that flight number 6536 was making an emergency landing due to a malfunction in the hydraulic system. Investigation revealed that it was a private chartered plane. Flight No. 6536 was carrying eight passengers from Chandigarh to Dubai, making a safe landing on Runway No. 28 IGI.
