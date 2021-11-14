Dropouts and Menial Jobs: The Effects of Keeping Uganda’s Schools Closed
Much of the world is moving closer to fully opening schools, with at least one nation struggling to keep them completely or partially closed: Uganda.
Eighteen months after the outbreak, authorities in the country have housed more than 10 million primary and secondary school students, with no plans to reopen their classes soon. And Ugandan leaders say the policy is the safest option, on the ground, with the consequences of the shutdown being severe.
“The government has not closed schools to punish you, but to save you from harm,” said Education Minister Janet Museveni, who is also the country’s first woman. Said on Twitter In September. She said parents do not want the government to take the risk of students being infected, who will “become orphans – as many of our families have HIV / AIDS.”
President Yoweri Museveni said in a televised speech last month that parents should expect schools to reopen in January with small businesses such as bars, hair salons and entertainment centers.
Meanwhile, young women are giving up hope of going to school and getting married and starting a family instead. School buildings are being converted into business or health clinics. Teachers are leaving their jobs, and disillusioned students are taking up menial jobs, such as selling fruit or mining gold.
“The government has failed to strike a balance between the lives it is saving and the lives it is losing,” said Philbert Baguma, general secretary of the Uganda National Teachers’ Union.
He noted that public places such as markets and churches were allowed to reopen, so the same students became infected with the coronavirus. “Students are not better off when it comes to their education,” he said.
Even the Ugandan government has concluded that the widespread shutdown has had a devastating effect.
A report released by the National Planning Authority in August found that “30 per cent of students will not return to school permanently” and that 3,507 primary and 832 secondary schools across the country are expected to close.
In June, the Delta type caused an increase in cases and overcrowded hospitals, forcing authorities to postpone rallies and impose a 42-day lockdown. But the country now has a relatively low infection rate, with only 67 deaths recorded in October, and now there are an average of 372 new cases per day, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.
To help children learn remotely, the Ministry of Education has tried to compensate by distributing home-made learning materials and broadcasting radio programs.
But Marie Goretti Nakabugo, executive director of the educational institution Uwezo, said only 20 percent of the families contacted in a recent survey had received the material. The families who received it seldom used it, she said.
Bwangye Elia, a math and physics teacher in the Wakiso district of central Uganda, said some students could afford to pay for school on their own.
“Data is expensive, which limits the percentage of students who can continue learning online,” he said. “Rarely are any students learning.”
Instead many students have gone out in search of jobs.
Mukasa Nicholas, 18, said he had waited six months for classes to begin before heading to the capital, Kampala, to find work. He now sells medical masks on the street, bringing in about $ 2 a day.
“If my parents told me to go back to school,” he said, “I would refuse them.”
