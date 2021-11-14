Dropouts and Menial Jobs: The Effects of Keeping Uganda’s Schools Closed

Much of the world is moving closer to fully opening schools, with at least one nation struggling to keep them completely or partially closed: Uganda.

Eighteen months after the outbreak, authorities in the country have housed more than 10 million primary and secondary school students, with no plans to reopen their classes soon. And Ugandan leaders say the policy is the safest option, on the ground, with the consequences of the shutdown being severe.

“The government has not closed schools to punish you, but to save you from harm,” said Education Minister Janet Museveni, who is also the country’s first woman. Said on Twitter In September. She said parents do not want the government to take the risk of students being infected, who will “become orphans – as many of our families have HIV / AIDS.”

President Yoweri Museveni said in a televised speech last month that parents should expect schools to reopen in January with small businesses such as bars, hair salons and entertainment centers.