Drought in 90% of fuel stations in Britain, due to heavy shortage of petrol, there was a fight!

People are fighting among themselves because of the drought at fuel stations in Britain. It is becoming difficult for the government to control the situation.

There is a severe shortage of petrol in the UK. Many people will not believe this thing at first, but this news is completely true. 90% of UK petrol pumps are dry. In such a situation, it is becoming very difficult to control the crowd in the places where fuel is available.

At the petrol pumps where the supply is on, the situation is not under control and the crowd has become uncontrollable. In such a situation, British PM Boris Johnson is considering taking the help of the army.

It is being said that if the situation does not come under control, then army personnel will be deployed at the fuel stations. This is also because the police there are not able to control the situation.

The biggest reason for the shortage of petrol in Britain has come to the fore in the form of a shortage of truck drivers. Due to lack of drivers, the supply chain has been badly affected and oil is not reaching the fuel stations from the refinery.

As a result, there are long lines outside fuel stations and people are fighting with each other. Meanwhile, the government says that in view of the problem, we can issue temporary visas to truck drivers. This will eliminate the shortage of drivers.

Let us inform that the government had announced on Sunday that we plan to issue temporary visas to 5000 foreign truck drivers.

Let us tell you that Brexit (Britain’s exit from the European Union) is being blamed for this fuel crisis that arose in Britain. At the same time, the government believes that this is a problem created due to the epidemic. The government says that it will find a solution to this problem through investment in the long term.