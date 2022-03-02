World

‘Drowning’ Biden is an ‘economic illiterate,’ Rep. Byron Donalds says in response to SOTU speech

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
‘Drowning’ Biden is an ‘economic illiterate,’ Rep. Byron Donalds says in response to SOTU speech
Written by admin
‘Drowning’ Biden is an ‘economic illiterate,’ Rep. Byron Donalds says in response to SOTU speech

‘Drowning’ Biden is an ‘economic illiterate,’ Rep. Byron Donalds says in response to SOTU speech

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Correspondent Byron Donald says Joe Biden’s “bizarre” State of the Union speech is the result of an “drowning” president trying to save his vote count.

“I thought the speech was bizarre,” a Florida Republican told Gadget Clock on Wednesday. “What you had was a president who was drowning. What he did was wrong.”

“He grabbed the haystack and threw populist talking points, but there was still no information or real information behind it,” Donald said.

“In the chamber, his delivery was terribly awful, and the imagery was not good,” he continued. “And at the end of the day, he tried to capture the true nature of liberal policy while throwing populist points to save his presidency and perhaps save his vote count.”

President Joe Biden arrives in Washington on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the Capitol, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California praised. (Pool via Saul Loeb / AP)

President Joe Biden arrives in Washington on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the Capitol, as Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California praised. (Pool via Saul Loeb / AP)

President Biden’s State of the Union Report Card: Experts give them grades

Biden’s speech was the most fruitful of his life as US inflation soared and Eastern Europe turned into a war between Russia and Ukraine. Many members of Congress who took part in the speech wore small blue and yellow lapel ribbons to show solidarity with Ukraine.

READ Also  China's abortion pledge worries about limits

“It’s important for the American people to understand this: if Joe Biden had led six months ago, we wouldn’t be here now,” Donald told Gadget Clock.

He said the best part of Biden’s speech was “solidarity with Ukraine”. However, he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Russia’s foreign ministry. [Russian President] Vladimir Putin. ”

Clock:

Excluding international unrest, Biden’s speech also focused on domestic issues, with inflation hitting a 40-year high and gasoline prices hitting their highest level in eight years. In addition, a recent Gadget Clock poll found Biden’s approval rating at 43% – the lowest of his presidency – at 37%, including approval to manage his economy.

Union states: Democrat voters call Biden ‘A’ grade ‘call’ to fund police

“The president is talking about some old class warfare about giving you your fair share,” Donald told Gadget Clock. “He had the unwavering courage to tell traders to cut their costs, but not to cut wages, just to cut costs – and not to allow them to raise prices.”

“It’s someone who’s financially illiterate,” Donald continued. “He doesn’t know how businesses actually operate and operate and are open and what helps people to hire people for a business and make more money in their career lives.”

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donald speaks at the House Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, USA on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The title of the hearing is, "Democracy in Danger: Attack on the Right to Vote in Texas." Photographer: Stephanie Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donald speaks during the House Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, USA on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The title of the hearing was, “Democracy in Danger: The Assault on Voting Rights. In Texas.” Photographer: Stephanie Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images
(Stephanie Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

READ Also  3 Children, 5 Adults Injured In Castle Hill, Bronx Blaze – Gadget Clock

Nikki Haley Biden’s bizarre remarks on Russia-Ukraine war: ‘He has followed Europeans’

Donald said the union’s position was “disrupted” and pointed to the country’s “wide open” borders, massive inflation and the fact that small business owners are still struggling.

“The state of the Union is in crisis, a crisis created by Joe Biden,” he told Gadget Clock.

Florida Republicans say the United States needs to be free of energy to hit the Russian economy.

“Why are we letting Russia’s oil and natural gas portions sell oil all over the world?” Donald says.

Russia supplies about 40% of the EU’s natural gas and 7% of US crude oil imports to Russia.

“That’s why,” Donald said. “If we’re going to be serious, we’re going to cut the Russian economy.”

President Joe Biden is delivering his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

President Joe Biden is delivering his first State of the Union address at a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

“America must be independent of power,” Donald added. “If we do this and embrace it fully, we can help our European allies in their energy needs.”

Donald Trump said the country has “adequate energy resources” for the United States and its European allies.

Kelly Lacko and Marissa Schultz contributed to this report.

#Drowning #Biden #economic #illiterate #Rep #Byron #Donalds #response #SOTU #speech

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  New Zealand aims to vaccinate up to 350,000 people a day

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment