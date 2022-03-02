‘Drowning’ Biden is an ‘economic illiterate,’ Rep. Byron Donalds says in response to SOTU speech



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Correspondent Byron Donald says Joe Biden’s “bizarre” State of the Union speech is the result of an “drowning” president trying to save his vote count.

“I thought the speech was bizarre,” a Florida Republican told Gadget Clock on Wednesday. “What you had was a president who was drowning. What he did was wrong.”

“He grabbed the haystack and threw populist talking points, but there was still no information or real information behind it,” Donald said.

“In the chamber, his delivery was terribly awful, and the imagery was not good,” he continued. “And at the end of the day, he tried to capture the true nature of liberal policy while throwing populist points to save his presidency and perhaps save his vote count.”

President Biden’s State of the Union Report Card: Experts give them grades

Biden’s speech was the most fruitful of his life as US inflation soared and Eastern Europe turned into a war between Russia and Ukraine. Many members of Congress who took part in the speech wore small blue and yellow lapel ribbons to show solidarity with Ukraine.

“It’s important for the American people to understand this: if Joe Biden had led six months ago, we wouldn’t be here now,” Donald told Gadget Clock.

He said the best part of Biden’s speech was “solidarity with Ukraine”. However, he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat Russia’s foreign ministry. [Russian President] Vladimir Putin. ”

Clock:

Excluding international unrest, Biden’s speech also focused on domestic issues, with inflation hitting a 40-year high and gasoline prices hitting their highest level in eight years. In addition, a recent Gadget Clock poll found Biden’s approval rating at 43% – the lowest of his presidency – at 37%, including approval to manage his economy.

Union states: Democrat voters call Biden ‘A’ grade ‘call’ to fund police

“The president is talking about some old class warfare about giving you your fair share,” Donald told Gadget Clock. “He had the unwavering courage to tell traders to cut their costs, but not to cut wages, just to cut costs – and not to allow them to raise prices.”

“It’s someone who’s financially illiterate,” Donald continued. “He doesn’t know how businesses actually operate and operate and are open and what helps people to hire people for a business and make more money in their career lives.”

Nikki Haley Biden’s bizarre remarks on Russia-Ukraine war: ‘He has followed Europeans’

Donald said the union’s position was “disrupted” and pointed to the country’s “wide open” borders, massive inflation and the fact that small business owners are still struggling.

“The state of the Union is in crisis, a crisis created by Joe Biden,” he told Gadget Clock.

Florida Republicans say the United States needs to be free of energy to hit the Russian economy.

“Why are we letting Russia’s oil and natural gas portions sell oil all over the world?” Donald says.

Russia supplies about 40% of the EU’s natural gas and 7% of US crude oil imports to Russia.

“That’s why,” Donald said. “If we’re going to be serious, we’re going to cut the Russian economy.”

“America must be independent of power,” Donald added. “If we do this and embrace it fully, we can help our European allies in their energy needs.”

Donald Trump said the country has “adequate energy resources” for the United States and its European allies.

Kelly Lacko and Marissa Schultz contributed to this report.