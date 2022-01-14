DRS Method is Questioned In Cape Town test Virat Kohli KL Rahul Ashwin Speaks on Stump Mic Expressed Anger Dean Elgar Saved Watch Video

Controversy erupted over a DRS choice by South African captain Dean Elgar on the third day of the Cape Town Test. Many Indian cricketers, together with Virat Kohli, took out their anger on the broadcasters on the stump mic.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and different workforce gamers misplaced their cool over the last 45 minutes of play on the third day of the third Test towards South Africa. This occurred when the opponents averted returning to the pavilion on account of a controversial DRS choice by captain Dean Elgar. A number of Indian gamers questioned the intent of the broadcasters and vented anger on the stump mic.

Discipline umpire Marais Erasmus additionally didn’t imagine on this choice. Really this incident is of twenty first over of South African innings. When Ravichandran Ashwin was bowled by Elgar clearly leg earlier than however replays confirmed that the ball was coming over the stumps. Virat Kohli was not pleased with the DRS choice and different Indian gamers additionally expressed their displeasure over it.

The Indian gamers knew that their each dialog was being recorded within the stump mic. In such a state of affairs, Indian captain Virat Kohli was heard going as much as the stump and clearly saying, “Not solely on the opposing workforce, take note of your workforce as effectively.” Each time there is an try to catch others.

After this many Indian gamers used it to specific their emotions. Throughout this, KL Rahul was heard saying, “The entire nation is towards 11 gamers.” Whereas one other participant stated, “The broadcasters are right here to earn cash.”

One other Indian participant stated, “I hope the microphone is recording our dialog.” Higher methods ought to be discovered.

On the similar time, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir was sad with this angle of the Indian captain. He stated throughout commentary on Star Sports activities that, ‘Kohli is very mature. It is incorrect for the Indian captain to talk like this on the stumps. By doing this you’ll be able to by no means develop into an inspiration to the youth. You have been silent on the 50-50 name of the catch behind your wicket within the first innings. I believe Rahul Dravid ought to speak to him about this.

Considerably, by the top of the third day’s play, South Africa scored 101 runs for 2 wickets and they’re now 111 runs behind the goal. The three-match sequence is at present tied at 1-1. India gained the primary test match in Centurion and the Indian workforce needed to face defeat within the second test match performed in Johannesburg.