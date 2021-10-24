Drug addicts do not have a place in Congress, will also take written guarantee from new members not to criticize the party publicly

Now to join the Congress, many conditions have to be fulfilled. The party has included several conditions in the membership application. To become a member of the Congress, a person has to take a pledge to abstain from alcohol and drugs and it has to be given in writing that he will never criticize the policies and programs of the party in public forums.

According to this, those who are members of the Congress will have to declare that they will not hold assets in excess of the legal limit and will not hesitate to do manual labor and grassroots labor to further the policies and programs of the Congress.

When asked about this, Congress’s Central Election Authority chief Madhusudan Mistry said, “This is an old application and is part of our party’s constitution. We expect all Congress members, new and old, to follow what they said. Those wishing to become a member must give their approval.

In the Congress Working Committee meeting held on October 16, it was decided that before the organizational elections, the party would conduct a membership drive from November 1 next year to March 31 next year. It has also been said in this application that all the new members will have to take a pledge that they will not indulge in any kind of social discrimination activity, but will work towards eliminating it from the society.

