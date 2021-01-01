Drug case: ED summons Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati and other Tollywood celebs
The case is four years old
The case is four years old and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Excise Department could not take action against the actors due to lack of evidence. Therefore, no chargesheet was filed against him. Not only that, he had denied his role when the SIT questioned the course.
Tollywood celebrities will be considered witnesses
Regarding the matter, an ED official said, “The Telangana Excise and Protest Department has registered 12 cases and 11 chargesheets. At that time, the names of about 8 drug smugglers were registered in the chargesheet. Most of them are low quality drug smugglers. We have called the excise officials as witnesses. Until we get the evidence, the letters from Tollywood will be taken as witnesses. Their names have come forward in the investigation.
