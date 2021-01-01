Drug case: ED summons Rakul Preet Singh, Rana Daggubati and other Tollywood celebs

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to several celebrities in money laundering cases related to drug trafficking. Bollywood actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Rana Daggubati have been called. Tollywood celebrities like Ravi Teja, Charmi Kaur and director Puri Jagannath have also been asked to appear before the agency. According to a report in our fellow Times of India, all celebrities have to appear before the investigating agency between September 2 and 22. Rakul will appear on September 6, Rana on September 8, Ravi Teja on September 9 and Mumtaz Khan on September 15.

The case is four years old

The case is four years old and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Excise Department could not take action against the actors due to lack of evidence. Therefore, no chargesheet was filed against him. Not only that, he had denied his role when the SIT questioned the course.

Tollywood celebrities will be considered witnesses

Regarding the matter, an ED official said, “The Telangana Excise and Protest Department has registered 12 cases and 11 chargesheets. At that time, the names of about 8 drug smugglers were registered in the chargesheet. Most of them are low quality drug smugglers. We have called the excise officials as witnesses. Until we get the evidence, the letters from Tollywood will be taken as witnesses. Their names have come forward in the investigation.