Drug overdose deaths among adolescents on the rise



The number of adolescents and adolescents dying from drug overdoses has increased dramatically in the last two years.

Lydia, daughter of Queen Crest, was the unfortunate victim.

“She was beautiful, lively, passionate, incredible,” Crest said.

Crest said his daughter fell dead in her bedroom in July 2020. The cause of death was an accidental overdose.

Crest said his daughter struggled with addiction but was calm and recovering for more than a year.

“We were in an epidemic, and isolation, I think, was a big factor,” he said.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, fatal overdose among adolescents nearly doubled from 492 in 2019 to 954 in 2020. They jumped another 20% in 2021.

George Youngblad, who worked with Teen and Family Services in Houston, said the Kovid-19 epidemic had affected hundreds of children across the country like Lydia.

Youngblood said, “We isolate our children without giving them as much socio-emotional education as they need to. I think the mental health crisis has become so acute.

Youngblood said the number of children in the Teen and Family Services outreach program alone has doubled since the epidemic began.

“For the fall semester, in one of our school districts, we saw about 600 children in crisis, an increase from the pre-epidemic number in that school of 350,” Youngblood said.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse has found that drugs are becoming more deadly.

The director of the institute, Dr. Nora D. “Illegally made prescription pills contain large amounts of fentanyl, which contain at least 30% of doses that can kill someone,” Volko said. “We believe this could be a factor that puts adolescents at risk of overdose.”

That leaves mothers with a crest-like question: “So, what are we doing now?”

Last year, the El Paso Sector of Customs and Border Protection alone seized more than six times the amount of fentanyl seized in 2018.

Last week, President Biden unveiled the first national drug control strategy focusing on untreated addiction and drug trafficking. Federal officials say about two-thirds of last year’s drug overdoses were related to fentanyl.