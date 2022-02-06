Drug overdoses among young Americans translate into over one million years of lost life, study finds



Young people aged 10 to 24 lost more than 1 million lives between 2015 and 2019, according to the latest JAMA Pediatrics. Articles .

Although similar studies have been conducted on adults, the article notes that this is the first known study to specifically target young people who have lost their lives due to overdose of unintentional drugs.

“Many of our public health interventions are designed for adults. And we know that the type of communication and, indeed, the points of contact between adolescents and young people differ from those of adults,” said co-author Dr. Orman T. Hall is an addiction specialist at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center .

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines unintentional drug overdose as “… when there is no intent to harm. Inadvertent drug poisoning includes drug abuse, drug abuse, and overdose as a result of overdose.” Because ”

In the United States, between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2019, approximately 22,000 adolescents between the ages of 10 and 24 died from overdose of unintentional drugs, Study , Which received death records from the CDC’s wide-ranging online data for the Epidemiological Research Mortality File.

Researchers calculated the years of life lost from their ideal lifespan, as determined by the 2017 Social Security Administration Period Life Table, found minus age at death, more than 1.2 million years of lost life among young people, where males outnumber females. Death .

“It’s totally unacceptable from a public health point of view, because every single one of these deaths is preventable.” Says .

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in 2016 recommended universal screening as part of routine care for drug use, short-term intervention and referral for treatment (SBIRT). Teenager .

“Substance use has a huge direct and indirect public health impact on children and adolescents,” said Dr. Sharon JL Levy, co-lead author of the AAP’s Committee on Substance Use and Prevention and an associate professor and associate professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. Wrote .

“Pediatricians play an important longitudinal role in the lives of adolescents and are uniquely positioned to influence the health knowledge, behavior and change in adolescent patients. Mars ”

However, less than 10% of children enter treatment with the recommended SBIRT model, said Dr. Paula Riggs, professor and director of the Department of Addiction Science, Prevention and Treatment at the University of Colorado School of Psychiatry. Medicine .

“[Doctors] Do a great job screening, but referrals to the treatment part are not working. It is Broken ”

Since the study was completed, Axios More worryingly, in the 12 months ending April 2021, more than 100,000 people in the United States died from drug overdoses, an increase of nearly 30% over the same period last year. CDC .

“We’re still in the midst of an angry and growing opioid epidemic in this country, and young children are being affected by it, and fentanyl is just – well, it’s literally killing them,” Riggs said.