Drug raid: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in custody, NCB is investigating

The Bureau of Narcotics Control (NCB) raided a cruise ship in Mumbai on Saturday night, October 2, where a rave party was taking place. A total of 13 people, including 3 women, were arrested in the raid. It was said that the son of a superstar was also among the detainees. There has been a lot of speculation since then, now it is clear that the son of () has been taken into custody. Our colleague ETimes contacted a senior NCB official regarding this. Authorities have confirmed the arrest of Shah Rukh’s son Aryan and are investigating. The official said it was still under investigation so could not say much. Another source said Aryan Khan was present at the party and was also interrogated after his arrest but to date no drugs have been seized from him or any evidence of his involvement in the case. It is said that the son of another Bollywood actor has also been arrested in the same case, but so far no confirmed report has come to light in this regard. It is being said that Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been interrogated by the authorities. According to sources, authorities have checked Aryan’s phone. Authorities want to find out if Aryan was directly involved in the case, whether he bought or used drugs. At present, the authorities do not give much information about this.