Drugs case: After Aryan Khan, the court remanded 11 accused to NCB custody till October 11

The case is heated over the drug racket case. The court has now remanded the four accused in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 11. The agency had arrested 12 people, including Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. The agency had caught everyone in a surprise raid on a cruise on Saturday. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nerlikar on Tuesday remanded Abdul Qadir Sheikh (30), Shreyas Nair (23), Manish Rajgarhia (26) and Avin Sahu (30) in custody of the NCB. The cell is currently open until October 11th.

This clause was imposed on the accused

The four accused were charged under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) 8C (production, manufacture, sale, purchase of drugs), 27 (punishment for use of any drug or drug) and 27A (financing and punishing illegal trafficking). Has arrived. Criminals). Punishment for asylum).

Big revelation from Aryan’s WhatsApp chat

The court on Monday remanded Aryan, 23, and seven others in NCB custody till Thursday. Investigators told the court that “shocking and offensive” material was found in the WhatsApp chats of Aryan and two other detainees. Its wires are related to international drug trafficking.

Claim to use code name

The NCB has also claimed that in WhatsApp chats, Aryan has also spoken about the method of paying for drug purchases. Not only that but many code names have also been used. Aryan’s lawyers, however, said the drugs were not returned from his client.