Drugs case: After Aryan Khan, the court remanded 11 accused to NCB custody till October 11
This clause was imposed on the accused
The four accused were charged under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) 8C (production, manufacture, sale, purchase of drugs), 27 (punishment for use of any drug or drug) and 27A (financing and punishing illegal trafficking). Has arrived. Criminals). Punishment for asylum).
Big revelation from Aryan’s WhatsApp chat
The court on Monday remanded Aryan, 23, and seven others in NCB custody till Thursday. Investigators told the court that “shocking and offensive” material was found in the WhatsApp chats of Aryan and two other detainees. Its wires are related to international drug trafficking.
Claim to use code name
The NCB has also claimed that in WhatsApp chats, Aryan has also spoken about the method of paying for drug purchases. Not only that but many code names have also been used. Aryan’s lawyers, however, said the drugs were not returned from his client.
#Drugs #case #Aryan #Khan #court #remanded #accused #NCB #custody #October
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.