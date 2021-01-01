Drugs case: NCB raid after Arman Kohli, now two drug smugglers arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two drug smugglers following the arrest of actor Arman Kohli in a drugs case. The arrest was made during a raid in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Both have been arrested with MD drugs. Earlier on Saturday, investigators raided Arman Kohli’s house from where drugs were seized. He was arrested after a lengthy interrogation. It is believed that the names of many more people associated with Bollywood may come up in the Q&A and some more arrests may be made.

A large drug dealer was arrested

On August 28, the NCB conducted a raid near Haji Ali in Mumbai from where Ajay Singh Raju, a major drug peddler and history sheeter, was nabbed. 25 grams of MD was seized from him. The agency reached Armaan only after Ajay’s arrest.

Arrested under this clauseArman was arrested under sections 21 (a), 27 (a), 28, 29, 30 and 35 of the NDPS Act. Ajay was also arrested under various sections of the NDPS Act. Investigations so far have found that the wires in this case are related to foreign countries. The seized cocaine is of South American origin.