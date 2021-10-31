Drunk headmaster forced girls to dance with him in government school, suspended

The headmaster of the government school not only danced himself under the influence of alcohol, but also forced the girl students of the school to dance with him. When the matter came to the notice of the administration, an inquiry was set up in the school of Madiyado village. When it was confirmed that the head master was violating the limits under the influence of alcohol, he was immediately suspended.

According to the news of the Indian Express, on Wednesday, the teacher danced in the school under the influence of alcohol. He also made the girls dance with him. When the girls, frightened by the teacher’s actions, reached home, they told the whole incident to the parents. The matter was complained to the Assistant Warden on Thursday. Then the information reached the senior officers. The girls said that the teacher used to go to school after drinking alcohol.

The DEO got it investigated by the Block Education Officer. On investigation, the matter was found to be true. Then the collector has taken action against the teacher. DEO SK Mishra said that the BEO had presented the investigation report last night, which was sent to the collector. On which he has suspended the teacher. He says that the headmaster made the video while dancing with the girl students under the influence of alcohol.

He said that Collector S Krishna Chaitanya has suspended the in-charge Head Master Rajesh Munda posted in Government Middle School, Madiyado on Saturday. He says that the investigation report found that the teacher had done obscene dance with the girl students inside the class. He used to do this often.

During the suspension, the headquarter of the teacher has been changed to BEO Patera instead of BEO Hata. While orders for departmental inquiry are yet to be made. Action will be taken according to the facts that come out in the departmental inquiry. Collector S Krishna Chaitanya told that the teacher has come to the notice of negligence. He has been suspended for the time being.