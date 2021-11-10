Drunken-Driving Warning Systems Would Be Required for New Cars Under U.S. Bill

Intelligent braking systems can predict collisions, while blind spot sensors warn drivers not to change lanes.

But what if the driver found a standard car safety system if he drank too much?

By 2026, automakers will have to equip cars with technology to prevent them from drinking or driving while under the main provisions of the trillion-dollar infrastructure package awaiting President Biden’s signature.

Far from determining the type of technology used, Congress has stopped approving ignition lock devices, such as requiring courts for offenders driving under the influence of alcohol and involving breathing tests.

But organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving say the safety order would save thousands of lives. Citing a 2020 study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the group found that more than 9,000 people are killed in drunk driving accidents in the United States each year.