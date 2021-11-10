Drunken-Driving Warning Systems Would Be Required for New Cars Under U.S. Bill
Intelligent braking systems can predict collisions, while blind spot sensors warn drivers not to change lanes.
But what if the driver found a standard car safety system if he drank too much?
By 2026, automakers will have to equip cars with technology to prevent them from drinking or driving while under the main provisions of the trillion-dollar infrastructure package awaiting President Biden’s signature.
Far from determining the type of technology used, Congress has stopped approving ignition lock devices, such as requiring courts for offenders driving under the influence of alcohol and involving breathing tests.
But organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving say the safety order would save thousands of lives. Citing a 2020 study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the group found that more than 9,000 people are killed in drunk driving accidents in the United States each year.
MADD President Alex Ote said in a recent statement that the measure would “literally wipe out the No. 1 killer on America’s roads.”
“We need technology to stop nightmares on our roads,” Ms. Ote said. “Existing technologies and those that are evolving will stop the dangerous driving behavior of people who refuse to make the right choices themselves.”
According to the order, safety devices must “passively monitor the performance of the motorist to accurately identify whether the driver is defective” and “prevent or limit motor vehicle driving if fault is found.”
It was not immediately clear what lawmakers saw as passive oversight.
Congress has given the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration three years to issue final rules for safety equipment, a bill that would give vehicle manufacturers enough time to comply with the measures.
The agency did not immediately comment on Wednesday.
John Bozela, president and chief executive of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said in a statement this week that the industry group appreciated the flexibility given by lawmakers to safety regulators to review various technology options.
“The automotive industry has long been committed to supporting public and private efforts to address this pernicious threat to road safety, which kills more than 10,000 people each year,” Mr Bozezella said. “Many of the provisions in this law accept this important challenge, from support for implementation to the advancement of potential life-saving technologies.”
In a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in January, Scott Schmidt, vice president of the Coalition for Safety Policy, said it was critical that drunken driving prevention systems use accurate data on a driver’s blood-alcohol concentration.
Alternative driving monitoring systems, including those relying on cameras, can generate false positives, he said.
Mr Schmidt recalled that in the 1970s, federal regulators had adopted a rule that cars could not be started without drivers fastening their seatbelts, but this was scrapped due to its popularity.
“Given the debilitating nature of alcoholism, driver warnings and mild interventions may be ineffective,” Mr Schmidt said. “As a result, unwarranted intervention is needed. If such interventions are required, system accuracy must be very high to meet customer acceptance expectations and avoid customer feedback.
