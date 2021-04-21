Dry Days in May 2021: Check here

Dry days are one thing that folks undoubtedly not wanting ahead to. On dry days’ alcohol sale is ban by way of retail outlets, bars, and lodges. Lately might be any Authorities vacation or state-level holidays as a result of elections, and so forth.

Some states have state-specific holidays in which alcohol sale is banned. A lot of the Indian states observe today on main nationwide festivals/events resembling Republic Day 26 January, Independence Day 15 August, and Gandhi Jayanti 2 October. Dry days are additionally noticed throughout elections in India.

On this present pandemic state of affairs, it’s higher to not rush and collect across the liquor outlets earlier than the dry days and top off in advance. Here’s an entire record of dry days in May 2021 that can assist you plan your day and top off nicely in advance.

Record of Dry Days in May 2021:

May 1, Saturday: Maharashtra Day (Maharashtra)

12 May 12, Wednesday: Eid ul-Fitr

13 May 13, Thursday: Eid ul-Fitr

Observe:

Drunken Driving is a Critical Offence.

The authorized age of consuming alcohol in Delhi is 21 years.

All the time carry ID proof when visiting a spot the place alcohol is served and consumed.

