DSE Odisha Result 2022: IAT and TGT Result for Total 11043 Posts Announced, Here is Direct Link – Download dse odisha Result 2022 Direct Link on dseodisha.in
How To Download DSE Odisha Results 2022 Results
Step 1- First of all visit the official website of Desi Odisha dseodisha.in.
Step 2- On the homepage of the website, click on any link containing ‘CBT scorecard for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu and PET positions’ or ‘CBT scorecard for TGT Arts, Science (PCM) and Science (CBZ) positions’. ‘Tax.
Step 3- Now enter your login details as required.
Step 4- Your DSE Odisha result score card will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5- Download and print the results for future reference.
Download the results from the direct link DSE Odisha Results 2022
CBT scores for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu and PET
CBT scores for TGT ARTS, Science (PCM) and Science (CBZ)
Candidates should keep DSE Odisha Result (DSE Odisha Result 2022) safe as selected candidates will have to verify their documents at district level. A total of 11,043 posts of Arts, Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu and Physical Education teachers will be filled in government secondary schools in Orissa through this examination.
