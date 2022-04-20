DSE Odisha Result 2022: IAT and TGT Result for Total 11043 Posts Announced, Here is Direct Link – Download dse odisha Result 2022 Direct Link on dseodisha.in

The Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE) Orissa has released the computer based test results (DSE Odisha Result 2022) for various posts. Candidates appearing for the examination can check their IAT and TGT results by visiting the official website dseodisha.in. DSE Odisha results for CBT exam held between 3 to 12 March 2022 have been announced. Candidates selected in this examination will be shortlisted for various posts.

Step 1- First of all visit the official website of Desi Odisha dseodisha.in.

Step 2- On the homepage of the website, click on any link containing ‘CBT scorecard for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu and PET positions’ or ‘CBT scorecard for TGT Arts, Science (PCM) and Science (CBZ) positions’. ‘Tax.

Step 3- Now enter your login details as required.

Step 4- Your DSE Odisha result score card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Download and print the results for future reference.

Download the results from the direct link DSE Odisha Results 2022

CBT scores for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu and PET

CBT scores for TGT ARTS, Science (PCM) and Science (CBZ)

Candidates should keep DSE Odisha Result (DSE Odisha Result 2022) safe as selected candidates will have to verify their documents at district level. A total of 11,043 posts of Arts, Science, Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu and Physical Education teachers will be filled in government secondary schools in Orissa through this examination.